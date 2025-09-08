Breaking Down Oracle: 36 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for Oracle ORCL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 13 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 9 6 9 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $239.39, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.19% from the previous average price target of $197.54.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $185.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $246.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $281.00 $221.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $245.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $308.00 $269.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $325.00 $275.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $295.00 $220.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $315.00 $240.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $300.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $215.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $190.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $180.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $195.00 $145.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $196.00 $186.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $221.00 $202.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $195.00 $145.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $240.00 $205.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $135.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $180.00 $150.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $220.00 $156.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $246.00 $195.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $130.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Financial Insights: Oracle

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

