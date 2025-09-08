A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pulmonx Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Pulmonx LUNG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pulmonx, revealing an average target of $8.42, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 33.54%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pulmonx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $3.00 $6.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $8.00 $12.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $5.00 $16.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.50 $9.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pulmonx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pulmonx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pulmonx compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pulmonx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pulmonx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Pulmonx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pulmonx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company's solutions are comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the United States which a key revenue generating market, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Pulmonx's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pulmonx's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pulmonx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -63.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pulmonx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Pulmonx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.