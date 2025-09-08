What Analysts Are Saying About ConocoPhillips Stock

Analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips COP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ConocoPhillips, presenting an average target of $116.33, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.34% increase from the previous average price target of $114.79.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $115.00 $117.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $124.00 $116.00 James West Melius Research Announces Hold $117.00 - Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $124.00 $123.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $115.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $119.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $113.00 $114.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $117.00 $109.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $95.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $113.00 $115.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $113.00 $107.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $113.00 Alastair Syme Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ConocoPhillips's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Financial Insights: ConocoPhillips

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ConocoPhillips's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.82% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.