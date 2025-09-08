What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $22.50. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided in seven categories of the home organization: Kitchen and food preservation, Home solutions, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech & mobility and wellness. The JAFRA's segment is divided into four categories beauty and personal care: fragrance, color (cosmetics), skin care and toiletries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Betterware de Mexico SAPI displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, Betterware de Mexico SAPI faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

