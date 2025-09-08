Demystifying Tower Semiconductor: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tower Semiconductor TSEM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $67.75, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.16% increase from the previous average price target of $61.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tower Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $66.00 $60.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tower Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tower Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tower Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tower Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tower Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tower Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tower Semiconductor analyst ratings.

Delving into Tower Semiconductor's Background

Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a range of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. It produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. The company has a geographical presence in the USA, Japan, Asia (other than Japan), and Europe.

Breaking Down Tower Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tower Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tower Semiconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tower Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tower Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tower Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.