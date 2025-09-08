What Analysts Are Saying About Circle Internet Group Stock

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Circle Internet Group CRCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 6 3 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 3 1 3 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $178.76, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.94%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Circle Internet Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $123.00 $163.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $89.00 $80.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Lowers Sell $130.00 $205.00 David Koning Baird Announces Neutral $210.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Underperform $85.00 - James Yaro Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $83.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $155.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Announces Overweight $215.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $80.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $247.00 - John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $250.00 - Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Neutral $205.00 - Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $235.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Circle Internet Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Circle Internet Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Circle Internet Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Circle Internet Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Circle Internet Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Circle Internet Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Circle Internet Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 53.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Circle Internet Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Circle Internet Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Circle Internet Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.