What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk Stock

Trade Desk TTD underwent analysis by 24 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $83.92, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average represents a 6.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $89.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Trade Desk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $105.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Hold $50.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $65.00 $90.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $60.00 $83.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $68.00 $90.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $98.00 $115.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $65.00 Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $55.00 $130.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $97.00 $79.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $87.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $86.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $80.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $74.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Trade Desk's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Trade Desk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

