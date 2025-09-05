Where Immunome Stands With Analysts

Immunome IMNM underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 5.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Immunome among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Vogel Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $26.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $18.00 - Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Immunome. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Immunome. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Immunome's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Immunome's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Immunome analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Immunome: A Closer Look

Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. The objective of the company is to establish a broad pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets which it can efficiently develop through successive value inflection points. The company's primary focus areas are oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. It operates in the U.S. Its current pipelines comprise IM-1021, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP), and others.

Breaking Down Immunome's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Immunome's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 69.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunome's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1080.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunome's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunome's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.