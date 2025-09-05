Demystifying Federated Hermes: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Federated Hermes FHI were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.83, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 12.25% from the previous average price target of $43.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Federated Hermes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $45.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $40.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Federated Hermes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Federated Hermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Federated Hermes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Federated Hermes's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes provides asset-management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $840 billion in managed assets at the end of March 2025, composed of equity (10%), multi-asset (less than 1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (2%), and money market (76%) funds. The firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 54% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 29%, 12%, and 6%, respectively, for the equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. The company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers, and retail broker/dealers (67% of AUM), institutional investors (26%), and international clients (7%).

Federated Hermes's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Federated Hermes's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.53% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Federated Hermes's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federated Hermes's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federated Hermes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Federated Hermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

