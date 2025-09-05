What Analysts Are Saying About Helios Technologies Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.25, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 15.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Helios Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey D. Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $61.00 $45.00 Jefferey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Helios Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helios Technologies compared to the broader market.

Delving into Helios Technologies's Background

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

Financial Insights: Helios Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Helios Technologies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Helios Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helios Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helios Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

