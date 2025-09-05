Assessing Copart: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Copart CPRT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.25, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average represents a 6.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.67.

A clear picture of Copart's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $50.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $62.00 $56.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $55.00 $64.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Copart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Copart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Copart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Copart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Copart Better

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Financial Insights: Copart

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Copart's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Copart's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Copart's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Copart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Copart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

