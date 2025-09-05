Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For W.P. Carey

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on W.P. Carey WPC in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $66.33, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $64.17, the current average has increased by 3.37%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of W.P. Carey's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $67.00 $64.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $66.00 Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $64.00 $61.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of W.P. Carey's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.P. Carey analyst ratings.

Delving into W.P. Carey's Background

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

Understanding the Numbers: W.P. Carey's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, W.P. Carey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.