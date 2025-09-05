Breaking Down DoorDash: 37 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 37 analysts have shared their insights on DoorDash DASH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 5 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $277.49, along with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $198.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.65% increase from the previous average price target of $235.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DoorDash is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $306.00 $280.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $235.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $265.00 $250.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $360.00 $240.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $230.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $239.00 $214.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $239.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $326.00 $272.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $325.00 $295.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $290.00 $210.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $310.00 $280.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $335.00 $250.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $325.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $238.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $315.00 $260.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $196.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $214.00 $198.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $230.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $275.00 $220.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $275.00 $260.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $265.00 $210.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $235.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $250.00 $235.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $225.00 $191.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $295.00 $235.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $239.00 $198.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $265.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $280.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $210.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $215.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Hold $198.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

DoorDash: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.87% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

