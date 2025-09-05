The Analyst Verdict: Twilio In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Twilio TWLO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Twilio, presenting an average target of $139.75, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $137.00, the current average has increased by 2.01%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Twilio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $140.00 - Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $144.00 $140.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

Get to Know Twilio Better

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Insights: Twilio

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Twilio displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Twilio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

