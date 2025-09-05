7 Analysts Assess TKO Group Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for TKO Group Holdings TKO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TKO Group Holdings, presenting an average target of $212.43, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $197.50.

A clear picture of TKO Group Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $182.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $208.00 Brent Navon B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Ryan Gravett UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TKO Group Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TKO Group Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TKO Group Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TKO Group Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TKO Group Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TKO Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

