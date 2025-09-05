Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Bank of New York Mellon

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bank of New York Mellon BK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $102.57, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 6.69% from the previous average price target of $96.14.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bank of New York Mellon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $113.00 $105.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $97.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $101.00 $95.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Bank of New York Mellon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bank of New York Mellon showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

