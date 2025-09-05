Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Lyft

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lyft LYFT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lyft, presenting an average target of $15.77, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 5.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lyft by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00 George Gianarikas Citigroup Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Lyft's Background

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Key Indicators: Lyft's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lyft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

