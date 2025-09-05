What Analysts Are Saying About Maplebear Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Maplebear CART in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 5 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.72, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has increased by 7.71% from the previous average price target of $53.59.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Maplebear. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Underperform $42.00 $55.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $47.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Announces Buy $67.00 - Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $61.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $56.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Maplebear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Maplebear's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has about 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Maplebear adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

