Breaking Down Janus Henderson Group: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Janus Henderson Group JHG has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.75, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.06% from the previous average price target of $39.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Janus Henderson Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $48.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $37.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Janus Henderson Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Janus Henderson Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (22%) and institutional (23%) clients. At the end of March 2025, active equities (58%), fixed-income (24%), multiasset (14%) and alternative (4%) investment platforms constituted the company's $373 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (62%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (28%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Financial Milestones: Janus Henderson Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Janus Henderson Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

