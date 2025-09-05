Guidewire Software Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Guidewire Software GWRE has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 4 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $288.88, along with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $270.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.24% increase from the previous average price target of $274.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Guidewire Software among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $265.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $288.00 $270.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $290.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $270.00 $265.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $271.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Guidewire Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Breaking Down Guidewire Software's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

