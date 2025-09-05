Assessing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, presenting an average target of $79.5, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 8.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $86.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $128.00 $136.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $105.00 $112.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $80.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $88.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Financial Insights: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.24% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -69.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -77.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

