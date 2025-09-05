Analyst Expectations For T. Rowe Price Group's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group TROW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 4 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Group, revealing an average target of $105.1, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.1% from the previous average price target of $100.00.

A clear picture of T. Rowe Price Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $91.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $112.00 $110.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $106.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $90.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $91.00 $90.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $98.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into T. Rowe Price Group's Background

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of July 2025, the firm had $1.703 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

A Deep Dive into T. Rowe Price Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, T. Rowe Price Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

