A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FedEx Through 17 Analysts

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of FedEx FDX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FedEx, presenting an average target of $280.53, a high estimate of $329.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. Highlighting a 2.61% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $288.06.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FedEx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $293.00 $297.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $278.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $259.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $260.00 $275.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $259.00 $267.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $269.00 $310.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $329.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $295.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $297.00 $311.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $329.00 $354.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $249.00 $282.00

Key Insights:

Get to Know FedEx Better

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Understanding the Numbers: FedEx's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: FedEx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

