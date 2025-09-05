Editas Medicine Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Editas Medicine EDIT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.0, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 33.33% from the previous average price target of $3.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Editas Medicine by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $4.00 $3.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $6.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Editas Medicine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Editas Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Editas Medicine's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Editas Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Editas Medicine's Background

Editas Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage genome editing company dedicated to developing potentially transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing genome editing technology.

Editas Medicine's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Editas Medicine's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 597.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Editas Medicine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1487.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Editas Medicine's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -130.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Editas Medicine faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

