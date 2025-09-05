Deep Dive Into Dolby Laboratories Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dolby Laboratories DLB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.5, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Experiencing a 6.13% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $100.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dolby Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Announces Neutral $74.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $114.00 $112.00 Steven Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Steven Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dolby Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dolby Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dolby Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dolby Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dolby Laboratories: A Closer Look

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company designs and manufactures audio, imaging, accessibility, and other hardware and software solutions for the cinema, with occasional applications in the television, broadcast, and live entertainment industries. The company operates in the United States and internationally.

Dolby Laboratories: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dolby Laboratories showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.25% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dolby Laboratories's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dolby Laboratories's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

