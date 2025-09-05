A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ServiceTitan Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan TTAN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.8, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.91% increase from the previous average price target of $128.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ServiceTitan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Announces Outperform $129.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $140.00 $100.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ServiceTitan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ServiceTitan's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

ServiceTitan: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ServiceTitan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceTitan's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ServiceTitan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

