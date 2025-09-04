Where Cigna Group Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Cigna Group CI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $362.43, a high estimate of $383.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. This current average has decreased by 1.13% from the previous average price target of $366.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cigna Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $383.00 $354.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $365.00 $365.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $374.00 $362.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $341.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $350.00 $388.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $354.00 $385.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $371.00 $371.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Cigna Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cigna Group: A Closer Look

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

Cigna Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cigna Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.2% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

