Where Elevance Health Stands With Analysts

Elevance Health ELV underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Elevance Health, presenting an average target of $383.2, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. This current average represents a 16.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $458.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Elevance Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $373.00 $327.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $297.00 $492.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $384.00 $472.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $327.00 $358.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $435.00 $484.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $358.00 $434.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $360.00 $447.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $316.00 $428.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $310.00 $510.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $440.00 $500.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $478.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $484.00 $555.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $434.00 $480.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $510.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Elevance Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Elevance Health: A Closer Look

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Elevance Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

