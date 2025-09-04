What 43 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

43 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NVIDIA NVDA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 23 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 12 16 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $212.95, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 12.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $188.93.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NVIDIA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harlan Sur JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $170.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $195.00 $135.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $245.00 $195.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $206.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $228.00 $210.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $225.00 $185.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $212.00 $202.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $225.00 $195.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $214.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $175.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $190.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $140.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $206.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $192.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $185.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $192.00 $185.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Ingo Wermann DZ Bank Raises Buy $195.00 $160.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $185.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Delving into NVIDIA's Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Financial Insights: NVIDIA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 56.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 19.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

