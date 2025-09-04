What 43 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

43 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NVIDIA NVDA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|19
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|12
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $212.95, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 12.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $188.93.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NVIDIA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$190.00
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$170.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$195.00
|$135.00
|James Schneider
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Richard Shannon
|Craig-Hallum
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$195.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$200.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$206.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$220.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$210.00
|$210.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$228.00
|$210.00
|C.J. Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$240.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$215.00
|Stacy Rasgon
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$185.00
|Kevin Cassidy
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$215.00
|$200.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$190.00
|N. Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Ruben Roy
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$212.00
|$202.00
|Tristan Gerra
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$195.00
|Mark Lipacis
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$214.00
|$190.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$175.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$210.00
|$175.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$190.00
|Joshua Buchalter
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$140.00
|C.J. Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$200.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$206.00
|$200.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$205.00
|$192.00
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$180.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$185.00
|James Schneider
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$185.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$170.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$192.00
|$185.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$160.00
|Ingo Wermann
|DZ Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$195.00
|$160.00
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$205.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$200.00
|$175.00
|James Schneider
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Buy
|$185.00
|-
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$185.00
|$170.00
|Ananda Barush
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$175.00
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$170.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$175.00
|$175.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.
Delving into NVIDIA's Background
Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.
Financial Insights: NVIDIA
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.
Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 56.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 19.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
