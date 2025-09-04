Texas Roadhouse Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Roadhouse and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $197.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $219.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $188.11, the current average has increased by 4.73%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Texas Roadhouse is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $190.00 - Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $184.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $197.00 $180.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Hold $188.00 $180.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $219.00 $203.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $189.00 $175.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $212.00 $201.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Texas Roadhouse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Texas Roadhouse's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Texas Roadhouse Better

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment. The company manages its restaurant and franchising operations by concept and, as a result, has identified Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, Jaggers, and retail initiatives as separate operating segments. In addition, it has identified Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 as reportable segments. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Texas Roadhouse segment, which is a moderately priced, full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering steaks, a selection of ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Financial Milestones: Texas Roadhouse's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Texas Roadhouse displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

