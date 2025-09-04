Lithia Motors Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Lithia Motors LAD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $374.25, along with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $315.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $362.86, the current average has increased by 3.14%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lithia Motors among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bret Jordan Jefferies Announces Buy $400.00 - Ali Faghri Guggenheim Lowers Buy $380.00 $383.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $383.00 $378.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $315.00 $335.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $317.00 $364.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $335.00 $345.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $364.00 $305.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $430.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lithia Motors. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lithia Motors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lithia Motors's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lithia Motors's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lithia Motors: A Closer Look

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers over 50 brands of vehicles at nearly 500 stores globally across the US, Canada, and UK. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the US and we expect more deals over time in the US and, at times, abroad. Annual revenue in 2024 was $36.2 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in a few years. The US was 78% of 2024 revenue and the UK second at 19%, due to the 2024 Pendragon acquisition. In 2024, new vehicle sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is the largest US auto dealer. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Lithia Motors: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lithia Motors displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lithia Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lithia Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

