Docusign Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Docusign DOCU underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Docusign, revealing an average target of $97.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.51% lower than the prior average price target of $98.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Docusign among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $67.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Docusign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Docusign compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Docusign's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Docusign's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Docusign Better

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

Docusign: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Docusign's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docusign's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docusign's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

