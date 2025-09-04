Assessing Molina Healthcare: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare MOH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $238.0, with a high estimate of $364.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. This current average represents a 22.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $308.64.

The perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $186.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $198.00 $216.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $184.00 $272.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $260.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $335.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $186.00 $270.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $210.00 $312.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $179.00 $373.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $216.00 $372.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $335.00 $400.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $330.00 $400.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $266.00 $364.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $347.00 $351.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $364.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Molina Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molina Healthcare's Background

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

A Deep Dive into Molina Healthcare's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

