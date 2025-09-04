What Analysts Are Saying About MasTec Stock

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for MasTec MTZ, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MasTec, presenting an average target of $210.36, a high estimate of $227.00, and a low estimate of $196.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.74% increase from the previous average price target of $183.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MasTec by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $215.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $227.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $219.00 $220.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $198.00 $181.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $196.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $180.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $145.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $196.00 $171.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Announces Buy $210.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MasTec's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MasTec's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MasTec's Background

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

