Where Parker Hannifin Stands With Analysts

Parker Hannifin PH has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Parker Hannifin and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $779.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $860.00 and a low estimate of $709.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $728.00, the current average has increased by 7.12%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Parker Hannifin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $809.00 $809.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $860.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $845.00 $735.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $800.00 $770.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $726.00 $717.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $776.00 $750.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $810.00 $790.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $717.00 $709.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $790.00 $735.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $831.00 $709.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $709.00 $670.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $750.00 $700.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $700.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $770.00 $670.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Parker Hannifin's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Parker Hannifin's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Key Indicators: Parker Hannifin's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Parker Hannifin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

