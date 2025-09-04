REV Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on REV Group REVG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 23.28% from the previous average price target of $47.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of REV Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $64.00 $50.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $68.00 $55.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to REV Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to REV Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of REV Group compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of REV Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for REV Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of REV Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on REV Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About REV Group

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

Breaking Down REV Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: REV Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: REV Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): REV Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, REV Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.