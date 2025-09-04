Demystifying Figma: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Figma FIG underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $74.0, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Highlighting a 5.73% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $78.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Figma by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $75.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $82.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $85.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Announces Neutral $85.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $48.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $75.00 - Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $80.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $82.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Neutral $65.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Figma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Figma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Figma compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Figma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Figma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Figma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Figma analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Figma

Figma Inc is engaged in transforming ideas into digital products and experiences. The group focuses on the entire software creation lifecycle, enabling it to quickly launch new products on Figma's browser-based platform and reinforcing its belief that design extends well beyond a single step or role. The company adopts an expansive view, as design is more than how something looks, feels, or works. It derives its revenue from sales of subscriptions for access to its platform.

Figma: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Figma displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 46.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -427.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -95.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Figma's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -52.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.