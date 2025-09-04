Breaking Down Privia Health Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Privia Health Gr PRVA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 1.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $31.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Privia Health Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Privia Health Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Privia Health Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Privia Health Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Privia Health Gr

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Financial Milestones: Privia Health Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Privia Health Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.