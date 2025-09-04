Breaking Down Core & Main: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Core & Main CNM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.29, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 8.42% from the previous average price target of $61.14.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Core & Main. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $56.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Hold $68.00 $68.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $68.00 $63.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Core & Main's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Core & Main's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Core & Main's Background

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is principally generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

A Deep Dive into Core & Main's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Core & Main's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

