Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Ferguson Enterprises

Ratings for Ferguson Enterprises FERG were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ferguson Enterprises, presenting an average target of $243.75, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.37% increase from the previous average price target of $215.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Ferguson Enterprises's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Suhasini Varanasi Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $280.00 - Annelies Vermeulen Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ferguson Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ferguson Enterprises compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ferguson Enterprises's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ferguson Enterprises's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ferguson Enterprises analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Breaking Down Ferguson Enterprises's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ferguson Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ferguson Enterprises's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson Enterprises's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ferguson Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.