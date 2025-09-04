What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rexford Industrial Realty

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty REXR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.75, with a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 6.54% from the previous average price target of $38.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $37.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $38.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Rexford Industrial Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Rexford Industrial Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rexford Industrial Realty's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

