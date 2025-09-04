What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Bancshares

Ratings for Equity Bancshares EQBK were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Bancshares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $43.00, the current average has increased by 5.23%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equity Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $45.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $45.00 $44.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $44.00 $39.00 Chris Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Equity Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Equity Bancshares's Background

Equity Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals through network of nearly 71 branches located in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The majority of the Company's revenues come from interest income on financial instruments, including loans, leases, securities and derivatives. The company also earns revenue from Non-interest income which includes Service charges and fees, Debit card income, Investment Referral Income, Trust Income and Insurance Sales Commissions.

Financial Insights: Equity Bancshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Bancshares's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Equity Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Bancshares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Equity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

