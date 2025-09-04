A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Credo Technology Group Through 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Credo Technology Group CRDO in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $123.83, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.97% increase from the previous average price target of $93.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Credo Technology Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $85.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $112.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Credo Technology Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Credo Technology Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Credo Technology Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Credo Technology Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 179.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

