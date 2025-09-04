What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macy's

Ratings for Macy's M were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.9, along with a high estimate of $18.50 and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 16.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.70.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Macy's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $17.00 $14.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $18.50 $14.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Macy's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macy's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Macy's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Macy's's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Macy's's Background

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's name, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's names, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Financial Milestones: Macy's's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macy's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macy's's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Macy's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

