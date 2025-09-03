Breaking Down Alphabet: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Alphabet GOOG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $227.6, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $192.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.95% increase from the previous average price target of $207.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphabet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $260.00 $232.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $217.00 $217.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $235.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $200.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $186.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

