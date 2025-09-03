Demystifying Gartner: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Gartner IT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gartner, presenting an average target of $364.6, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.98% lower than the prior average price target of $461.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Gartner by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $225.00 $345.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $322.00 $455.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $457.00 $535.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $272.00 $409.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $475.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $270.00 $480.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $455.00 $490.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $345.00 $400.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $500.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gartner's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gartner's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gartner analyst ratings.

Delving into Gartner's Background

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gartner

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gartner's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.73% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.