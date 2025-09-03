What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snap

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Snap SNAP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Snap, presenting an average target of $9.62, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.39, the current average has increased by 2.45%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Snap among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $8.70 $9.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $7.00 $7.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $9.50 $10.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.50 $6.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $10.00 $9.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Snap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Snap's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Snap: A Closer Look

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application. Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Key Indicators: Snap's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Snap's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -19.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

