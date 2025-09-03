5 Analysts Assess J.Jill: What You Need To Know

Ratings for J.Jill JILL were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.4, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. A 6.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive J.Jill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to J.Jill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of J.Jill compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of J.Jill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of J.Jill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering J.Jill: A Closer Look

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

J.Jill's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, J.Jill faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

