Expert Outlook: PBF Energy Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of PBF Energy PBF during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.38, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.38% from the previous average price target of $18.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PBF Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $16.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $16.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PBF Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PBF Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering PBF Energy: A Closer Look

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Understanding the Numbers: PBF Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.