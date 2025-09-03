Where Spotify Technology Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 26 analysts have published ratings on Spotify Technology SPOT in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 12 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 10 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Spotify Technology and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $810.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $900.00 and a low estimate of $640.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.66% from the previous average price target of $746.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Spotify Technology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $825.00 $750.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $850.00 $800.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Overweight $750.00 $800.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $800.00 $850.00 Batya Levi UBS Lowers Buy $850.00 $895.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $800.00 $840.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $830.00 $860.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $679.00 $703.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $750.00 $740.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $800.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $775.00 $700.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $780.00 $730.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $860.00 $640.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $700.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $840.00 $700.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $800.00 $650.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Raises Outperform $840.00 $825.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $775.00 $680.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $775.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $895.00 $680.00 Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $700.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $840.00 $725.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $640.00 $610.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $900.00 $800.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $750.00 $650.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Spotify Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Spotify Technology's Background

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Spotify Technology's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Spotify Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.14% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Spotify Technology's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spotify Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spotify Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Spotify Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

